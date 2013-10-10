The arthritis rehabilitation suite
Arthritis helped by film technology at Cardiff University

Technology used to create film and TV special effects is being used to help people with arthritis in a new rehabilitation suite.

The virtual reality centre - believed to be a first in the UK - has been set up at Cardiff University after a £500,000 investment.

Motion capture cameras, a treadmill, cinema screen and computers will be used to monitor how joints are moving.

More than 10 million UK adults seek help for arthritis each year.

BBC Wales was given a demonstration.

Film effects used to fight arthritis

