Arthritis helped by film technology at Cardiff University
Technology used to create film and TV special effects is being used to help people with arthritis in a new rehabilitation suite.
The virtual reality centre - believed to be a first in the UK - has been set up at Cardiff University after a £500,000 investment.
Motion capture cameras, a treadmill, cinema screen and computers will be used to monitor how joints are moving.
More than 10 million UK adults seek help for arthritis each year.
BBC Wales was given a demonstration.
-
10 Oct 2013
- From the section Wales