Budget cuts could make councils 'go bust' says senior councillor

Councils in Wales could "go bust" next year due to on-going budget cuts, warns a senior Cardiff councillor.

Labour councillor Russell Goodway said Wales' largest authority was itself finding it hard to absorb £20m in cuts this year let alone another £50m in 2014-15.

His comments came after Finance Minister Jane Hutt unveiled cuts for councils in her draft budget.

She said councils knew tougher times were on the way and she had been cushioning them for three years.

Cuts could make councils 'go bust'