Powys pupils 'not fed enough at school', claims assembly member

Video

Some pupils are not being given enough food at Powys primary schools causing them to snack and lose concentration in lessons, an assembly member has warned.

Montgomeryshire AM Russell George said parents and governors had told him 11-year-olds were being given the same portion sizes as four-year-olds.

He claimed second helpings had also been banned and he intended to raise the issue with Powys council's leader.

The authority said its meals met Welsh government requirements.

Mr George spoke to Oliver Hides on Good Morning Wales.

Pupils 'not fed enough at school'