'Cut council pay not services' say shoppers in Torfaen

Video

As the Welsh government unveiled cuts for councils in its draft budget, many local authorities are looking at ways they can make the sums add up.

Torfaen council needs to slash its budget by £40m over four years and reducing bus services to statutory levels and charging for replacement bins are options.

BBC Radio Wales reporter Steven Fairclough spoke to shoppers about the issue and some felt the council should cut salaries before library services.

The council said it was "inevitable" services would have to be cut.

Cuts could make councils 'go bust'