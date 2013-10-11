TV presenter Jamie Owen on his fat busting challenge

Video

Self-confessed fast food junkie and BBC Wales Today presenter Jamie Owen set himself a quest to lead a healthier lifestyle and drop a few pounds.

At 15 and a half stone, Owen was overweight and keen to do something about it.

A lover of Chinese takeaways and red wine, Owen said he became tired of heaving himself slowly in and out of the news anchor's chair.

With the help of a personal trainer, Owen started a mission to regain his once lean and athletic physique as part of the Live Longer Wales challenge.

Presenter's fat at 40-plus challenge