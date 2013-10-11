Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood proposes Energy Wales to cut bills

Video

Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood has announced plans to set up a new body to drive down energy bills in Wales.

She told her party's annual conference that Energy Wales would buy gas and electricity at wholesale prices and sell directly to homes and businesses.

She said surpluses would be split between protecting customers and expanding energy efficiency.

Ms Wood said it would work as an arms-length firm in a similar way to Welsh Water.

BBC Wales political reporter Daniel Davies reports.

