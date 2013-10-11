Video
Autism diagnosis delays in Wales are impacting education
There are fears some children with suspected autism are missing out on a specialist education because waiting times for diagnosis are increasing.
In the Hywel Dda local health board area, 311 children have been diagnosed but a further 340 are still waiting to be assessed.
Appropriate education provision is difficult without a correct diagnosis.
In 2012, BBC Wales found some children were waiting longer than seven years for a diagnosis.
Abigail Neal reports.
