Autism diagnosis delays in Wales are impacting education

Video

There are fears some children with suspected autism are missing out on a specialist education because waiting times for diagnosis are increasing.

In the Hywel Dda local health board area, 311 children have been diagnosed but a further 340 are still waiting to be assessed.

Appropriate education provision is difficult without a correct diagnosis.

In 2012, BBC Wales found some children were waiting longer than seven years for a diagnosis.

Abigail Neal reports.

Fears autistic pupils 'missing out'