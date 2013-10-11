Tom Fairburn with his mother Samantha
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Autism diagnosis delays in Wales are impacting education

There are fears some children with suspected autism are missing out on a specialist education because waiting times for diagnosis are increasing.

In the Hywel Dda local health board area, 311 children have been diagnosed but a further 340 are still waiting to be assessed.

Appropriate education provision is difficult without a correct diagnosis.

In 2012, BBC Wales found some children were waiting longer than seven years for a diagnosis.

Abigail Neal reports.

Fears autistic pupils 'missing out'

  • 11 Oct 2013
  • From the section Wales