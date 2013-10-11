Jamie Owen fat at 40-plus challenge: 'Sugar is villain'

Video

One of the UK's leading surgeons is warning the wrong villain is being blamed when it comes to tackling obesity.

As part of BBC Wales' Live Longer Wales series, Dr Simon Blease says more effort is needed to combat people's addiction to sugar if the country is to become healthier.

He has been speaking to broadcaster Jamie Owen, who has spent the last six months changing his own diet and lifestyle to improve his health and wellbeing.

