Senghenydd pit disaster remembered on centenary

Video

The community of Senghenydd in Caerphilly county is coming together to remember a pit disaster that claimed 439 lives exactly a century ago.

The explosion at the Universal Colliery was the worst mining tragedy in British history.

A new memorial is being unveiled to mark the event and other mining tragedies in Wales.

Descendants of the men and boys who died will be among those attending.

Nick Palit reports.

Thousands to mark worst pit tragedy