Names of those killed in the Senghenydd pit disaster in October 1913
Senghenydd pit disaster remembered on centenary

The community of Senghenydd in Caerphilly county is coming together to remember a pit disaster that claimed 439 lives exactly a century ago.

The explosion at the Universal Colliery was the worst mining tragedy in British history.

A new memorial is being unveiled to mark the event and other mining tragedies in Wales.

Descendants of the men and boys who died will be among those attending.

