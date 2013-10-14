Senghenydd: Hooter marks 100th mine disaster anniversary

Video

Dozens of people lined the streets of a south Wales town as a hooter was blown to mark the 100th anniversary of Britain's worst mining disaster.

People gathered in Senghenydd, Caerphilly county, on the anniversary of the explosion at Universal Colliery on 14 October, 1913, which killed 440.

The commemorations include the unveiling of a new memorial mark the Senghenydd and other mining tragedies in Wales.

The hooter was the one used to alert people to the disaster when it happened.