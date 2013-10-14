Lantern parade at Senghenydd national mining memorial

Video

A national mining memorial has been unveiled in Senghenydd, near Caerphilly, on the anniversary of Britain's worst pit disaster.

More than 400 men and boys lost their lives 100 years ago, after a series of underground explosions at Universal Colliery.

A walled memorial garden has been unveiled, in which a "path of memory" marks other colliery tragedies in Wales.

Events marked the anniversary throughout the day, with the evening culminating in a lantern parade and re-enactment.

BBC Wales Today's Jamie Owen reports.