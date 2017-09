Video

A £10m town centre makeover in Pontypridd has been blamed for more than 20 people being taken to hospital.

Morfydd Jenkins, 75, says the new pattern of pavers causes an optical illusion and she fell when she did not see the edge of the kerb.

Rhondda Cynon Taf council said the regeneration had made the street safer, but it would re-examine the area to make sure it met safety requirements.

