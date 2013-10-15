Cyber-bullying: Children's watchdog calls for new law

Video

Legislation should be brought in to deal with the problem of cyberbullying, says the children's commissioner for Wales.

Keith Towler said there was little regulation and control of bullying on social networking sites.

A survey suggested over a third of 11 to 17-year olds in Wales who had been bullied had suffered cyberbullying.

The Welsh government said it was better to develop respectful relationships than criminalise bullying.

Mr Towler spoke to BBC Radio Wales.

'Law needed' to curb cyberbullying