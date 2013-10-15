Illegal horse grazing powers welcomed by RSPCA

Video

New legislation to tackle illegal horse grazing in Wales has been published which would allow councils to destroy horses humanely as a last resort.

Ministers said councils could also impound and return horses to owners that were on land without consent.

They plan to "fast track" the Bill through the Senedd so local authorities have the powers as soon as possible.

The changes would allow swift intervention to tackle fly grazing, said ministers.

The RSPCA and National Union of Farmers say the new legislation is welcome.

Nick Palit reports.