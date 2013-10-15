'No control' over cyberbullying, says children's commissioner for Wales

Video

Legislation should be brought in to deal with the problem of cyberbullying, according to the children's commissioner for Wales.

Keith Towler said there was little regulation and control of bullying on social networking sites.

A survey suggested over a third of 11 to 17-year olds in Wales who had been bullied had suffered cyberbullying.

The Welsh government said it was better to develop respectful relationships than criminalise bullying.

Garry Owen reports.

Taro 9 is broadcast at 21:30 BST on S4C on Tuesday with English subtitles.

