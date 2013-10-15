Tony Philpott: From Jabba the Hutt to Cardiff Library

Video

If you have booked a computer course with Cardiff Central Library then beware, your instructor might just turn out to be crime lord Jabba the Hutt. Or to be more accurate, one quarter of him.

Toby Philpott now works for Cardiff council helping deliver computer training to the community.

But 30 years ago his day-job was as the puppeteer who operated Jabba's left arm in Return of The Jedi, the third of the original Star Wars trilogy.

Jabba, instantly recognisable from his giant slug-like appearance and leering grin, was an alien crime lord from the desert planet Tatooine, where he populated his palace with henchmen and slave girls.

Mr Philpott spoke about his life as Jabba the Hutt's "left hand man" to BBC Radio Wales' Gareth Lewis.

Jabba The Hutt's 'left hand man'