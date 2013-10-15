Algae 'could be used for car fuel', say Swansea scientists

Video

Algae could be turned into fuel for cars and planes in the future, Swansea University scientists say.

The university is leading a project involving seven other European countries to find the best way of converting it.

Algae comes in different forms, from green water on ponds to sea weeds.

EnAlgae project coordinator Dr Shaun Richardson said micro-algae - the green water on ponds - would be the most suitable to turn into fuel.

Cemlyn Davies reports.

Algae 'could be used for fuel'