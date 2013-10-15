Family murderer Carl Mills's jail term increased

Video

A man who murdered three generations of a family in a fire, including his six-month old baby on her first night home from hospital, has had his jail term increased to 35 years.

Carl Mills's 30-year minimum sentence was increased by Court of Appeal judges in London on Tuesday.

Kim Buckley, 46, her daughter Kayleigh, 17, and granddaughter Kimberley died in last year's fire in Cwmbran, Torfaen.

Gwyneth Swain, Kim Buckley's mother, said Mills should die in prison.

Gwent Valleys reporter Paul Heaney has more.

