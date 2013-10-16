First Milk in Maelor hopes to save 231 jobs

Video

Talks are under way to save more than 230 dairy workers' jobs following plans to close a Wrexham creamery.

First Milk in Maelor could close by the end of May 2014 after losing a major contract with Asda, following the supermarket chain's deal with Danish company Arla.

Arla will operate from its site 12 miles (19 km) from Wrexham.

First Milk said it wants the company to take on the existing workforce.

David Johnson, from the Usdaw union, spoke to Mai Davies.