Calls for rugby concussion awareness training

Video

More should be done in Wales to protect players from the dangers of concussion, the International Rugby Board's (IRB) former medical advisor has said.

The call comes after researchers linked suffering repeated bouts of concussion from playing the sport with memory loss, depression and early dementia.

Dr Barry O'Driscoll wants mandatory concussion awareness training for all grassroots rugby coaches and players.

Steffan Powell reports.

Call for rugby concussion lessons