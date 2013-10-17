Cancer drug statistics 'wrong', says Rarer Cancers Foundation

Video

The Rarer Cancers Foundation says Welsh government statistics on cancer drugs are wrong and the system needs to change.

Patient advocate Julia Black told BBC Wales the system must be made fairer as there is a "huge disparity" between which drugs patients can access depending on where they live.

Her comments came after Wales' Chief Medical Officer Ruth Hussey said the system for giving cancer drugs in Wales needs to get better.

An investigation by the BBC's The Wales Report had found that patients in Wales with the same type of cancer are getting different levels of care.

The Welsh government said its statistics speak for themselves and behind the issue lie many large pharmaceutical companies, who have a vested interest in promoting their products.