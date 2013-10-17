Carl Nolan's mother: 'When he left hospital he was yellow'

Video

One of the "worst examples of poor treatment" led to the death of a man who was not told he had been diagnosed with a life-threatening condition, a watchdog says.

Public Services Ombudsman Peter Tyndall upheld a complaint by the family of Carl Nolan, 30, of Rhyl, who had congenital cirrhosis of the liver.

Mr Nolan had been treated at Glan Clwyd hospital. Health bosses said required standards were not met but changes had been made.

The ombudsman's report, which refers to Mr Nolan as Mr X, said he was born with cirrhosis of the liver and diagnosed with the "life-threatening" condition - which replaces healthy tissue with non-functioning scar tissue - in 2000, but neither he nor his family were told at the time.

His mother Pat describes the impact the lack of treatment had on her son.

Patient 'denied' chance to survive