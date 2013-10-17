Carl Nolan: Poor treatment led to liver patient's death

Video

One of the "worst examples of poor treatment" led to the death of a man who was not told he had been diagnosed with a life-threatening condition, a watchdog has said.

Public Services Ombudsman Peter Tyndall upheld a complaint by the family of Carl Nolan, 30, of Rhyl, who had congenital cirrhosis of the liver.

Mr Nolan had been treated at Glan Clwyd Hospital.

Health bosses said required standards were not met but changes had been made.

BBC Wales' health correspondent Owain Clarke reports, and the ombudsman tells Tomos Dafydd on Wales Today that he expects improvements in care in the future.

