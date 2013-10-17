Georgia Ruth is named Welsh Music Prize winner

Video

The winner of the third annual Welsh Music Prize has been announced at a ceremony in Cardiff.

Judges had whittled 70 artists down to a shortlist of just 12 for this year's prize.

The prize marks the start of the Swn Festival of music in Cardiff, which highlights emerging acts at venues across the Welsh capital.

BBC Wales' arts correspondent Huw Thomas takes a look at this year's award - and speaks to the winner Georgia Ruth.