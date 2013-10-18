Video
Conference on economic boost for Swansea Bay city region
A conference on Friday to consider a strategy for the economic regeneration of the Swansea Bay city region will bring together business people, academics and politicians.
The city region stretches from Pembrokeshire to Port Talbot and takes in Carmarthenshire as well as Swansea.
The hope is that a combined approach across the region will have a greater impact than individual efforts in each county.
Gilbert John reports.
