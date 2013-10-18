Video
Jayne Rand jailed for 900 handbag thefts
A 48-year-old woman who stole 905 designer handbags over a three-year period has been jailed for 18 months.
Jayne Rand, from Swindon in Wiltshire, carried out a nationwide "campaign of shoplifting" and took handbags and purses worth up to £135,000.
She was eventually caught at a shopping centre in Cwmbran, south Wales.
Her haul, Newport Crown Court previously heard, included bags made by Mulberry, Prada, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Dior and Burberry.
-
18 Oct 2013
- From the section Wales