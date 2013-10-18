Gwent Levels flood board 'risked lives' fear

Video

The lives and homes of thousands of people in south Wales could have been put at risk because of poor management at a public body, assembly members have warned.

The criticism has been aimed at the body responsible for ensuring the Gwent Levels do not flood.

Concerns about the functioning of the Caldicot and Wentlooge Internal Drainage Board follow a Wales Audit Office report into the organisation last year.

It found that the board had misused public funds.

Carl Roberts reports.

