HS2 'losers' revealed after report omitted figures

Many parts of Wales could lose out from a high-speed rail link between London and the north of England, according to figures obtained by the BBC.

Cardiff could be hardest hit potentially losing £70m in economic output.

The figures were not included in a previous report by the accountants KPMG, which said the line would boost the UK economy by £15bn.

They were released after the BBC Newsnight programme made a Freedom of Information request.

Transport consultant Mark Barry spoke to Gareth Lewis on BBC Radio Wales about the figures.

High-speed rail 'losers' revealed