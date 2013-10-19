Cardiff hit-and-runs: Karina Menzies anniversary service

Video

A special service on Saturday will mark the first anniversary of a series of hit-and-runs in Cardiff.

Karina Menzies was killed and 17 other people injured by a van driven around the west of the city by 32-year-old Matthew Tvrdon.

In June, he was detained indefinitely under the Mental Health Act after admitting one charge of manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

The incident happened during a Friday afternoon rush hour while children were making their way home from school.

The Reverend Jan Gould from the Church of the Resurrection in Ely, where the service will take place, spoke to Gareth Lewis on BBC Radio Wales.

