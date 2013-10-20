Andrew RT Davies: Public has other priorities to devolution

Video

First Minister Carwyn Jones said it would be a "disaster" if the recommendations of the Silk Commission, put forward nearly a year ago, were not agreed.

He clashed with Secretary of State for Wales David Jones at a Downing Street meeting on Wednesday over the delays.

The Silk Commission is examining the future of devolution.

Conservative leader in the Assembly, Andrew RT Davies, spoke to BBC Radio Wales Sunday Supplement presenter Vaughan Roderick about his understanding of where the response to the commission was currently placed.

He said most people were more interested in health, education and their economic prospects than pushing for devolution.

