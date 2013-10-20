Energy debate: Huw Irranca Davies says energy market is 'broken'

Video

Following the decision by two energy companies to raise their prices, others are likely to follow.

On Tuesday the Welsh Affairs Committee will consider energy generation in Wales and will hear evidence from a panel of experts on shale gas.

Could it be the future?

Labour MP for Ogmore and former Shadow Energy Minister Huw Irranca Davies fronted Labour's campaign on the protection of the feed-in tariff for solar power.

He said the current energy market was "broken".

Monmouth's Conservative MP David Davies chairs the Welsh Affairs Committee and is critical of environmental taxes.

He said nothing could be done about the international price of gas but green taxes could be stripped away and shale gas exploited.

The pair debated the subject on BBC Radio Wales' Sunday Supplement programme.

British Gas raises prices by 9.2%