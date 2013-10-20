Anger as diabetic children miss out on insulin pumps

Video

Some local health boards in Wales are failing to comply with mandatory guidelines on providing insulin pumps to children with type 1 diabetes.

The pumps remove the need for daily injections and must be provided if both patient and doctor agree.

But BBC Radio Wales' Eye on Wales programme has discovered there are 29 young patients waiting for pumps, a situation the children's commissioner for Wales says could be a breach of their rights.

Felicity Evans reports.

Anger as diabetic children miss out