First Minister Carwyn Jones criticises rail works timing

First Minister Carwyn Jones has criticised Network Rail over the closure of the Severn Tunnel during two major events in Cardiff.

The tunnel will close for maintenance work on the same weekend as the opening ceremony for the Rugby League World Cup, and the Womex music festival.

Speaking to BBC's Sunday Politics Wales programme, Mr Jones said Network Rail had not consulted the Welsh government over the closure.

Network Rail said it was vital work.

Carl Roberts reports.

Rail disruption during major events