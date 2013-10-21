Cyd Cymru: Households urged to join fuel scheme

Video

Residents across Wales are being encouraged to a community energy scheme to get a better deal on their gas and electricity.

Households club together and effectively hold an auction with energy suppliers to see which firm offers the lowest price.

The scheme, called Cyd Cymru or Wales Together, hopes to reduce people's bills and help tackle fuel poverty.

A similar scheme was set up in Cornwall a year ago.

Economics correspondent Sarah Dickins reports.

Join forces to buy cheaper fuel call