Wylfa B nuclear power station: Housing concerns for workers

Talks will be held about how to adequately house workers set to build a new nuclear power station on Anglesey.

The island's council said if the £8bn Wylfa B project went ahead, an extra 3,500 people would need somewhere to live while it was being built.

Half would stay in private rented property while others would stay in holiday homes.

People living on the island fear house prices will rise.

Chris Dearden reports.

Housing concerns for Wylfa workers