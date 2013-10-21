Traveller camp blocks hospital emergency staff car park

Video

Hundreds of NHS workers have been blocked from parking at the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport after French travellers set up camp in the staff car park.

Surgeons, doctors and nurses were turned away after 14 caravans moved onto the 300-space area.

Hospital spokesman Jamie Marchant said the situation was "rather unusual" and a "disappointment".

But he told reporter Jordan Davies hospital services had not been disrupted as a result.