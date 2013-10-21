Winter threat to non-urgent operations at Hywel Dda hospitals

Video

Health bosses plan to cancel some non-urgent surgery at four major hospitals in mid and west Wales over the winter.

Hywel Dda Health Board said it would not carry out some elective orthopaedic operations like hip and knee replacements to help it cope with emergency demand.

Hospitals in Carmarthen, Haverfordwest, Llanelli and Aberystwyth are affected.

The health service union Unison has criticised the move saying it would result in longer delays for patients.

BBC Wales Today presenter Jamie Owen spoke to Hywel Dda Health Board's director of clinical services, Dr Phil Kloer, and asked him whether Unison's claim that surgery would be cancelled until April was true.