Cardiff set for 3,000 enterprise zone jobs, says first minister

Video

The first minister says Cardiff is set to gain 3,000 new jobs through the creation of an enterprise zone in the centre of the Welsh capital, with 6,500 jobs likely in enterprise zones across Wales.

Carwyn Jones was speaking as 100 new jobs were announced in the Welsh capital.

As part of efforts to attract companies there, the Welsh government has spent millions buying up new office sites.

BBC Wales political editor Nick Servini asks whether it is a good use of taxpayers' money.