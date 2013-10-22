Neuro Linguistic Programming: Mental health veterans therapy fear

Video

War veterans battling mental health issues are being put at risk from a therapy used by a Welsh charity, a BBC investigation has found.

Healing the Wounds in Porthcawl has been asked to stop using Neuro Linguistic Programming (NLP), which tries to change people's patterns of mental and emotional behaviour.

The controversial treatment is not regulated.

But Healing the Wounds said it is gathering data to prove its treatment is effective.

Tim Rogers reports.

