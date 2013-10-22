Video
Rhyl bridge plugs gap in cycle network
Hundreds of people have attended the opening of a £4.3m pedestrian and cycle bridge across Rhyl harbour in north Wales.
Pont y Ddraig (Dragon's Bridge) provides the final link in 15 miles (24km) of car-free cycling across Conwy and Denbighshire.
It was named by Rhyl pupil Leon Jones following a schools competition and local children were invited to the opening.
Transport charity Sustrans Cymru, which part-funded the bridge, hopes it will help regenerate the area.
- From the section Wales