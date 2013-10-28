Media player
Family visits Moelfre lifeboat to thank crew for rescue
The Moelfre lifeboat crew on Anglesey has been reunited with a family they rescued over the summer as part of a campaign to raise money for a new lifeboat station.
The current building it too small and the new lifeboat has to be moored outside on the water.
Matthew Richards reports.
28 Oct 2013
