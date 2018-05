Video

Plans to build a dairy for 1,000 cows next to a village primary school near Welshpool have been approved.

The Welsh government has confirmed the dairy at a farm in Leighton will go ahead following a public inquiry.

Farmer Fraser Jones said he was "very pleased" with the minister's decision, adding that his dairy plans would benefit the local economy.

He spoke to Peter Johnson on BBC Radio Wales.

'Mega dairy' plan given go-ahead