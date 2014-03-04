Video

The law needs to be changed to stop ticket touts overcharging fans ahead of the Rugby World Cup, an MP has said.

Nick Smith wants the UK government to give next year's tournament, which includes games at Cardiff's Millennium Stadium, the same protection from touts that was given to London 2012.

Introducing his own bill at Westminster on Tuesday, the MP for Blaenau Gwent said he wanted to stop "internet spivs fleecing honest fans".

