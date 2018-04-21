Welsh Labour's 2018 spring conference

Video

Watch live coverage of the 2018 Welsh Labour conference in Llandudno.

This page will show proceedings on the main stage from 0950 to 1730 BST on Saturday 21 April and 1040 to 1255 BST on Sunday 22 April.

Conference takes a break for lunch on Saturday from 1230 to 1410 - coverage may also be interrupted at other times if sessions are held in private.

Highlights and analysis can be seen on Sunday Politics Wales on BBC One Wales at 1415 BST on Sunday 22 April.

