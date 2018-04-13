Welsh Lib Dems 2018 spring conference

Video

Watch live coverage of the 2018 Welsh Liberal Democrat spring conference from Cardiff on Saturday 14 April.

This shows proceedings from the main stage from 09:30 to 16:45 BST with a break for lunch.

Conference highlights can be seen on Sunday 15 April on BBC Parliament at 15:00 BST, on BBC Two Wales at 22:00 BST, and later via the BBC iPlayer.

See the BBC News website for the latest political updates.