Around 9,000 officers from 29 police forces in England and Wales are being drafted in to police the Nato summit in Newport next month.

It has been described as one of Britain's largest ever policing operations, with US President Barack Obama among the world leaders attending.

About 12 miles (20 km) of fencing will be put up by the end of this month as part of the security measures.

Bob Ayers, a former intelligence officer and an international security expert, told Mia Davies on BBC Radio Wales that the policing is just the tip of a security iceberg.