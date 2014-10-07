Video

A police investigation into "deeply distressing" allegations about the care of patients at a mental health ward in a north Wales hospital is to begin.

The Tawel Fan ward at Glan Clwyd Hospital at Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire, was closed in December 2013 after the allegations were first made.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board suspended some staff at the time.

The board said it was "truly sorry to have let patients and their families down so badly".

Local assembly member Darren Millar said the development involving the police was alarming.

Roger Pinney reports.