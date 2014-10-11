Video

About 300 anti-fracking protestors gathered outside the Senedd building in Cardiff Bay on Saturday.

They travelled from Ceredigion, Pembroke, Wrexham and the South Wales valleys to hand in a petition to First Minister Carwyn Jones.

The demonstration was organised by Friends of the Earth Cymru and Frack Free Wales as part of a series of international events co-ordinated by anti-fracking protest groups.

Keith Ross, a co-ordinator for Frack Free Wales, said people want Wales to be a "clean, green, beautiful country".