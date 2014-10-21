Prof Antony Bayer
NHS Wales could 'grind to halt' over dementia care

The NHS will "grind to a halt" if care for dementia patients in the community is not improved, Wales' only professor of geriatrics has warned.

Health Minister Mark Drakeford said a "national approach" to dementia services was needed.

Prof Antony Bayer told BBC Radio Wales a lack of support has meant too many patients end up in hospital.

