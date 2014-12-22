Video

New ways of looking a historic monuments have helped boost visitors to castles in Wales over the last year.

Historic monuments body Cadw says aerial video and CGI "restoration" animation of castles had also helped visitor numbers rise to total more than 1.3 million.

The Castles from the Clouds series on YouTube gave viewers a bird's eye view of 10 castles and monuments - including Raglan and Conwy castles.

Video excerpt courtesy of Cadw. All videos can be seen here.